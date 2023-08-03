Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,830,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,717,000 after buying an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,747,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,211 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,723,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,531,000 after buying an additional 1,596,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.07.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $83.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.16. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a PE ratio of 363.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.57% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

