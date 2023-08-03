Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives $77.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.25.
PNFP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners
Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.5 %
Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $73.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.17.
Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.04%.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
