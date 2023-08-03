Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wolfe Research

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wolfe Research from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinterest from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.61.

NYSE:PINS remained flat at $27.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,118,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,700,060. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 627,375 shares of company stock worth $16,179,918. 6.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after purchasing an additional 51,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 198,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

