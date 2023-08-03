Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.58.

PXD stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $229.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $274.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,269 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.2% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 15,890 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 32,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

