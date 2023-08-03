Piper Sandler Boosts Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target to $15.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $487.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.52. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $13.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 52.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.5% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 8.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 46.2% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures mobile proppant management systems that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

