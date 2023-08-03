Piper Sandler Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $232.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Veeva Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.86.

VEEV stock opened at $199.12 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.23, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.49 and its 200 day moving average is $181.36.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

