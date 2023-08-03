Piper Sandler Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $7.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 293.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 620,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,622. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.03.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Karyopharm Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

