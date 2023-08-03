Piper Sandler Lowers Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $126.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ETSY. Raymond James lowered their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $12.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,548,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,595. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a one year low of $80.44 and a one year high of $149.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 118.74% and a negative net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Etsy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,841,279.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock worth $8,860,047 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 28,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth $1,158,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

