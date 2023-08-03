Piper Sandler Raises Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Price Target to $46.00

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bancorp

Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $38.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $41.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.47.

In related news, Director Matthew Cohn acquired 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $90,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $100,072.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 2,500 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $90,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,986.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,226 shares of company stock worth $338,143 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 59,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.