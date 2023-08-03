Piper Sandler Raises QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $140.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $13.34 on Thursday, hitting $115.93. 15,164,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,072,038. The company has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.48.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

