Pitcairn Co. Acquires 183 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.67.

Shares of LPLA traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,540. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

