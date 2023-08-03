Pitcairn Co. Acquires 5,852 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Match Group by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after acquiring an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,418 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. 301,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,673,712. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $71.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 103.12%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

