Pitcairn Co. Boosts Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co. owned about 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 161.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

Boot Barn Trading Up 12.9 %

NYSE:BOOT traded up $11.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.57. 299,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $104.62.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.00 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

