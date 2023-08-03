Pitcairn Co. Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total transaction of $177,440.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.57.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $542.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,024. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $468.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $562.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $675.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 22.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

