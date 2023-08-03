Pitcairn Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,792,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,152 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,234,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,745,000 after purchasing an additional 831,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after acquiring an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,010,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($60.34) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.93. The stock had a trading volume of 198,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,091. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.57.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

