Pitcairn Co. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after acquiring an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,230,000. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.12. 156,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,342,175. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.