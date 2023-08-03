Pitcairn Co. Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 28,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Fiserv by 26.1% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 4,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares in the company, valued at $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,895.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,600,833 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $124.90. The stock had a trading volume of 128,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,653. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on FI. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.71.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

