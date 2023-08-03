Pitcairn Co. Purchases 337 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 43.3% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 46,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 62.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Barclays began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,289. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $111.44. 1,131,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,445. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $117.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

