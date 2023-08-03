Pitcairn Co. Purchases 348 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 632.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter.

BOOT traded up $11.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.57. 299,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,823. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $104.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $89.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

