Pitcairn Co. Purchases 77 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.3 %

TXN stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.21. The company had a trading volume of 458,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.