Pitcairn Co. Raises Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Allstate by 40.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,103. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALL

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.