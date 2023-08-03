Pitcairn Co. Raises Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Clorox by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Clorox by 81.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Clorox Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of Clorox stock traded up $16.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,695. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.31. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $124.58 and a 1-year high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

