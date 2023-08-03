Pitcairn Co. Sells 818 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,182 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $227.90. 66,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,526. The company has a market cap of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.30. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,695,363. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

