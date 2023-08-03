Pitcairn Co. Sells 879 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,599,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,929,000 after purchasing an additional 476,768 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,000,148 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,978,936,000 after purchasing an additional 129,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,467,351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.48.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $13.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.09. 8,216,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,002,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.30%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

