Pitcairn Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $20,437,631,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

