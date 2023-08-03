Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plains All American Pipeline to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $14.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 26,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 9.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

