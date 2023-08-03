Polymesh Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $69.56 million and $1.59 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 841,227,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 840,981,901.842528 with 716,492,580.146243 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.13272336 USD and is down -1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,913,804.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

