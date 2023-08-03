Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 on September 20th

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Powell Industries has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of POWL traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,161. The company has a market cap of $988.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.84. Powell Industries has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.26%.

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Powell Industries by 48.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

