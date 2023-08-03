PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Raised by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises about 3.3% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,442. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Further Reading

