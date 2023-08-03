Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.88.

Several brokerages have commented on PDS. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 38,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Precision Drilling by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

