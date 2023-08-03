Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.88.
Several brokerages have commented on PDS. Benchmark raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.
NYSE:PDS traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,808. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.00. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.
