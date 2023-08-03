Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Price Target Raised to $107.00

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PDS. TheStreet downgraded Precision Drilling from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $64.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.48. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $883.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 246.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services.

