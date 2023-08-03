Premier Fund Managers Ltd Decreases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $512,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.91. The stock had a trading volume of 184,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $116.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $5,323,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial began coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Floor & Decor Profile



Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

