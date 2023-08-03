Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.02 Million Stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,035 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Phreesia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,028,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,637,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Phreesia by 189.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 29,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Phreesia by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,096,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,216,000 after acquiring an additional 176,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.91. 16,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.61. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHR. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stephens began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.08.

In other news, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,608.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $34,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 3,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $106,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,608.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

