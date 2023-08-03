Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $1.92 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.19. 371,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,404. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The firm has a market cap of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

About Duke Energy



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

