Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $2.55 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CNI shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.68. 112,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.58%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

