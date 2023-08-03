Premier Fund Managers Ltd Invests $820,000 in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 104,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OLO. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OLO by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in OLO by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,466,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 191,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 144,550 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

OLO Stock Performance

NYSE:OLO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 227,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,941. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $160,478. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.