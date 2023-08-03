Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Neogen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEOG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.40. 102,057 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,986. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -322.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $241.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.72 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Neogen’s revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

