Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 4,250 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $242,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WNS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

WNS Stock Down 1.2 %

WNS traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,941. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.66. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.34 and a 12 month high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.58 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

WNS Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

