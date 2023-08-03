Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 6,050 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,643 shares of company stock valued at $21,680,196 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $132.29. 197,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,842. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $137.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.93. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

