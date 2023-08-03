Premier Fund Managers Ltd Trims Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 11,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,823. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

