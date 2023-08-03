Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 134.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 21,851 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 6,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,667,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $293.88. The stock has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

