Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,687 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.8% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.07. 1,067,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.53. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

