Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.23 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,197 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $31,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after buying an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $45.18. The company had a trading volume of 156,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

