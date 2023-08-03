Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,962 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $331,039,000 after buying an additional 2,419,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.26.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $12.74 on Thursday, reaching $116.53. 17,118,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,085,722. The company has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $152.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.30%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.