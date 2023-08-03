Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 284.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,703 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $49.46. 2,415,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,247,349. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

