Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 526,159 shares of company stock worth $201,367,930 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MA traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.98. The stock had a trading volume of 527,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,670. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $405.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $368.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

