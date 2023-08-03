Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140,255 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 41.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 197,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140,255 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 446,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares during the period.

AMLP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.14. 575,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,688. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

