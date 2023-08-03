PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 4% Following Insider Selling

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.88. 210,429 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 401,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Specifically, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $316,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRCT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRCT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.