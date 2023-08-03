Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PG opened at $156.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.39. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.73%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

