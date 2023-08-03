Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.29 and last traded at C$14.55. Approximately 6,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 16,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.82.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$287.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 12.35, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.39.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.51) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

